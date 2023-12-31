Passing clouds and chilly temperatures are in store to end 2023 with a mild start to 2024

ENTER DATELINE — 2023 is ending on a mild note, with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. Lots of sun has been shining across the region today, with skies remaining mostly clear through sunset. Some more clouds will filter into the region this evening, with partly cloudy skies covering the region by midnight for New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures will fall through the 40s after sunset, with a midnight temperature of around 42 degrees.

2024 will begin with some morning clouds as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will remain mild, rising through the 40s and 50s during the morning hours. By noon, clouds will clear and mostly sunny skies will be found across the region. This will also help temperatures rise through the 60s, reaching the upper 60s by mid afternoon. There is the chance at an isolated shower tomorrow, but the vast majority of the region will remain dry and any shower will be brief in nature.

The rest of the week shapes up to have mild temperatures nearing 60 degrees during the day and the 30s and 40s overnight. Wednesday evening into Thursday morning brings the chance at some scattered showers across the region as a low pressure system passes to the south. The next chance at rain will be the weekend, with another low pressure system moving through the region and bringing some scattered showers. Isolated rumbles of thunder also cannot be ruled out. Enjoy the mild end to 2023 and start to 2024!