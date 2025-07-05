Partly cloudy skies to start the weekend before scattered afternoon storms arrive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday morning brings sun and clouds along with it and will remain in place across the area throughout most of the day.

Showers and storms are expected to come into the picture at around 3 p.m., starting as isolated and then becoming scattered as the evening goes on.

These storms will mainly hug the Big Bend as a northerly wind flow may collide with the sea breeze.

High will be in the lower 90s throughout Saturday, but feeling more like the upper 90s.

So, if you are planning any outdoor activities for the holiday weekend, the morning is looking clear, but you may have to bring it inside for a passing shower into the late afternoon.

Stay safe and enjoy the holiday weekend!

