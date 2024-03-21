Packing the rain jackets for a rainy end to the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer weather greets us for our Thursday morning with lows in the 40s to start the day.

Highs Thursday afternoon climb into the upper 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds will fill in during the evening hours, but most of Thursday morning and afternoon we will be able to soak up some sunshine.

Late Thursday night, isolated showers and storms move in from the southwest.

We wake up Friday morning to scattered showers and storms around the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Some rain tapers off around lunchtime, but we have more rain on the way for Friday night.

Most of the day will stay cloudy and rainy, so you may not want to forget to pack the umbrellas.

Some storms along the coastline could produce gusty wind at times.

Saturday morning rain will start moving out.

The second half of Saturday clears up, and a beautiful, sunny Sunday is in store!