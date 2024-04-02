Overnight severe weather risk ahead, particularly in southwest Ga.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A broad disturbance across the eastern United States late Tuesday will bring a portion of its severe weather potential into the tri-state and the Florida/Georgia line region in the hours before sunrise Wednesday.

REPLAY OUR UPDATE FROM 4 P.M. TUESDAY BELOW:

Scattered occurrences of storms producing damaging local wind gusts and large hail are forecast to enter the western side of the Big Bend and south Georgia area by 3 a.m. The scattered variety of these storms will progress eastward through the dawn hours, reaching the Suwannee Valley area by mid-morning.

Storms in the interior of southwestern and west-central Georgia may be particularly potent with the wind gust aspect, and enough wind motion to cause rotation and tornadoes. These can happen during typical sleeping hours.

Severe weather-related watches may be issued for portions of our region in advance of any of these storms. As conditions demand, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings would be issued when these risks become imminent or are underway.

It's strongly advised that folks have several ways to receive severe-weather alerts overnight. We'll help you do that in various ways.

Be sure to follow the ABC 27 First to Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. We will also provide streaming live coverage of any tornado warnings on-air and online, including push alerts to the WTXL News app.

