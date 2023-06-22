Overnight flash flooding possible in Steinhatchee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A flash flood warning is in effect for southern Taylor County late Wednesday night and stretches through the overnight hours of Thursday morning.

The warning is in effect until 6:00 Thursday morning.

First to Know: Overnight Steinhatchee River flash flood risk (06/21/2023)

A corridor of heavy rain has set up across Apalachee Bay, from the Forgotten Coast east through the northern Nature Coast region. Areas near Steinhatchee have already received about four inches of rain since midday Wednesday.

Rounds of steady rain and periods of intense downpours will move over the Steinhatchee River area for several hours Thursday morning before sunrise.

An additional four inches is possible during the duration of the flash flood warning.

Nighttime flooding is particularly hazardous and difficult to detect while traveling. Travel within the warning zone should be delayed until conditions improve.