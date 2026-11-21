TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The low pressure is moving out of the area, but it is taking its time doing so.

So although the showers are done for the most part, the cloud cover and gloomy conditions will remain in place through Sunday.

Temperatures were held in the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, so they don't have much to drop overnight as we will only see the upper 50s.

Fog is going to be in the picture Saturday night and Sunday morning and can be dense at times. Expect visibility to be reduced.

Partly cloudy conditions will be in place to start the workweek Monday, however, the showers will return ahead of a cold front Tuesday.

This will drop highs to the low 60s come Thanksgiving.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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