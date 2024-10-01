Only spot showers along coastline for recovery efforts Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spot showers are possible through the Big Bend Tuesday- specifically the coastal neighborhoods in the southeast.

These will not be a washout, so those working recovery efforts from Helene will mostly need the water rather than rain jackets Tuesday afternoon.

Another warm and humid day is in store for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Highs climb to the upper 80s most days, but humidity will make it feel more like the 90s at times.

Lots of water needed over the next couple of days to help keep hydrated while working out in the sticky conditions.

Rain chances remain spotty through the end of the week.

By Friday, scattered shower chances arrive for our area. Highs Friday drop the mid 80s.

As far as the tropics go, we are still keep an eye on a potential area of formation (40% over next 7 days).

All indications of development show that, if this storm does form, it would be a much weaker system than Helene.

Again, it is too early to completely forecast even formation, so we will keep a close eye on this for you!