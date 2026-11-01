On-and-off showers through the week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A few disturbances in the upper levels are causing showers through Sunday evening. However, the bulk of the activity is dissipating and will continue to do so through Sunday night.

Monday will feature mainly partly cloudy skies with a few showers mixed in as well as Tuesday looks very similar. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side in the low 80s.

Come midweek, a cold front approaches and brings a few more rounds of showers and storms through Thursday, but once we get behind it, conditions will be back to dry and comfortable.

Temperatures won't drop all that much; 70s through the afternoons and 50s overnight. So next weekend is looking beautiful! We just have to get through the moisture and rounds of activity first.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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