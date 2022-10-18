October Cold Plunge: Frost and freeze conditions possible in the tri-state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The fall season's strongest cold snap for the state line area will provide a shock to vibrant plant life.

Forecast low temperatures in the tri-state region will drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. With decreasing wind, areas of frost can develop in the pre-dawn to post-sunrise time frame.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory in place for Miller and Baker counties of southwestern Georgia tonight through 9:00 Wednesday morning. Area-wide temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s, but frost development is most favored in counties near and north of Lake Seminole, as well as the Alabama Wiregrass region.

Frost conditions can become more widespread Thursday morning in inland areas of the state line region as winds become nearly calm and the sky remains clear into Thursday morning. Frost advisories can be reissued for additional counties if deemed necessary by the local National Weather Service offices.

Tender and sensitive plants can be damaged by the formation of ice crystals in the frost process. It is advised to cover plants or bring potted plants inside to provide additional warmth and maintain the health of the plant.

