NWS Tallahassee issues a heat advisory for the Big Bend area and parts of South Georgia Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A heat advisory is in effect Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. for a majority of the counties across our area including:

Liberty



Franklin



Gadsden



Leon



Wakulla



Jefferson



Madison



Taylor



Hamilton



Suwannee



Lafayette



Brooks



Lowndes



Echols

High temperatures are expected to range between 94-99 degrees with feel-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

This heat is expected to continue into Sunday, so heat advisories are likely through the rest of the weekend.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside!

