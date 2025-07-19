Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NWS Tallahassee issues a heat advisory for the Big Bend area and parts of South Georgia Saturday

The National Weather Service Tallahassee says heat index values could reach 108 or greater
NWS Tallahassee
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A heat advisory is in effect Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. for a majority of the counties across our area including:

  • Liberty
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Leon
  • Wakulla
  • Jefferson
  • Madison
  • Taylor
  • Hamilton
  • Suwannee
  • Lafayette
  • Brooks
  • Lowndes
  • Echols

High temperatures are expected to range between 94-99 degrees with feel-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

This heat is expected to continue into Sunday, so heat advisories are likely through the rest of the weekend.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside!

