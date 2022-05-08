NWS: Friday tornado touchdowns in St. Marks, Perry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee released preliminary damage reports from brief tornadoes that occurred Friday evening in St. Marks and Perry.

The coastal Wakulla County twister was on the ground for about four minutes, starting west of Lighthouse Road and moving southeast over rural parts of the wildlife refuge area. A pine tree was downed as a result of the storm winds. Highest wind gusts were estimated at 85 mph.

The Perry tornado touched down in the downtown area near South Quincy Rd. and traveled about a quarter of a mile to the east-northeast before lifting one minute later. Several structures sustained damage, including fencing, roofing, broken windows, and a carport. Peak wind gust was 75 mph with the tornado.

Both tornadoes received an EF-0 damage rating, the minimal level on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Neither storm caused injury or death, according to the NWS report.

