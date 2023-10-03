Not your contacts going bad but haze from Canadian wildfire smoke settling in Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's not your eyes playing tricks on you Tuesday morning.

That IS haze, and it is all the way from Canada.

Haze from wildfires burning in Canada have made it around a high pressure system sitting in the northeast. This wraps the smoke around to our area Tuesday morning and evening.

Haze is most noticeable during sunrise and sunset when the sunlight has a longer distance to travel through our atmosphere, really highlighting the extra particles in the air.

Otherwise, cloud cover stays limited and sunshine will be out throughout the day Tuesday.

Highs do warm to the upper 80s, but overnight temperatures drop to the low 60s.

A VERY spotty shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday through Friday. These are not washout showers, and very few of us will see rain over the next 7-days.

What we will experience though are some highs dropping to the 70s late in the weekend and early next week!! It will be feeling like fall y'all!