Not as 'sticky' but still hot Thursday and Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of HOT temperatures return for us Thursday, but the difference will be the amount of moisture in the air.

A high pressure system in the Gulf, a low in the Atlantic, and a draped stationary over parts of our inland neighborhoods means LESS moisture for our atmosphere Thursday and Friday.

We still live in South Georgia and North Florida, so some humidity will be around, but highs today will be in the mid 90s only feeling a few degrees warmer.

Storm chances hold to coastal neighborhoods Thursday and Friday, but storms will be isolated even there.

Slightly 'drier' air sticks around through Friday. Highs jump to the upper 90s for the week's end though.

The weekend brings warmer weather and storm chances. Isolated storms will be around Saturday, but become scattered Sunday.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s as moisture arrives back into the atmosphere. AKA- it will be 'sticky' and hot once again.