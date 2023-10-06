Not a washout as spotty showers move through Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We start the end of the week with a few spotty showers in our forecast.

Cloud cover increased overnight, and we start Friday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain starts to creep in by mid-morning hours and lingers through the afternoon.

The good news for those Friday outdoor plans- rain will be very spotty.

A few light showers will pass through as the cold front approaches from our west.

By Saturday, the cold front will move through, but cloud cover will remain widespread.

By Saturday afternoon and evening, the faster we clear from cloud cover, the faster we start cooling off.

Sunday morning we will be waking up in the low 50s with highs only reaching 75. Plenty of sunshine will be around.

Monday morning is the coolest start with most of us waking up in the 40s!! A taste of Fall is in the air this weekend.