Not a bad idea to have rain jackets close for isolated storm activity this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storm and rain activity remain isolated through afternoon and evening hours this week.

It still may be a good idea to keep the umbrella or the rain jacket in the car.

You may be walking out of work or into the store on the way home to a spotty storm.

These could produce quick, heavy downpours with some claps of thunder and flashes of lightning.

Most of us will not see rain each day, but those who do will see clouds grow through afternoon hours.

Overnight hours remain warm but humid.

Afternoon and evening isolated storm activity continues throughout the week.