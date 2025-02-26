Not a bad day to wash pollen off cars with sunshine and 70s Wednesday

Temperatures are on the rise Wednesday afternoon!

Early morning fog is possible, especially around the coastline, so you may have to leave a few minutes early to get to school or work on time.

Even after foggy and cooler start in the 40s, highs Wednesday afternoon climb to the upper 70s! Phew!

Chances of rain will be minimal for Thursday as a drier cold front pushes through from northwest to southeast.

A few clouds will be noted above, so if you are looking for a day of sunshine to soak up, Wednesday or the weekend will be the days to do it!

If you are like me and have been sneezing relentlessly, have non-stop runny nose, or some clogged ears, you may be having some allergy attacks.

Here is a look at our pollen count for the end of February.