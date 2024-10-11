Northern Lights brighten the clear, starry skies of Georgia and North Florida Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a hectic two week stretch for Floridians with two landfalls of major category hurricanes, it was like last night's skies were showing off their beauty for us.

The northern lights filled in from the north pole all the way to parts of North Florida Thursday night.

Neighbors captured these photos of the night sky with colors from blue, purple, to even green at times.

A 'severe' solar storm allowed northern lights to be seen this far south. This has no impact to us other than a beautiful viewing of the night sky.

Drier conditions set us up for weekend plans. High pressure allows skies to be sunny and temperatures to be cool.

You may not even be able to find a cloud in the afternoon sky some days!

Highs top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows dropping to the mid to low 50s for our weekend mornings!!

Get out the sweaters! Sweater weather has arrived.