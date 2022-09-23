No "Hermine 2.0": Cabo Verde system takes locally notorious storm name

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Hermine will not menace the Gulf of Mexico or northern Florida in 2022, since the name has been taken by a new storm in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Hermine is about 300 miles northeast of the Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) islands, and is moving north-northwest at 17 mph. Its highest wind speeds are 40 mph.

The forecast track depicts Hermine traveling to the north, then northwest, over the next couple of days.

Unlike in 2016 when Hurricane Hermine made landfall near St. Marks and triggered long-lasting power outages around the capital region, this year's Hermine will have no effect on the weather pattern here in the Big Bend region.