No big deal with this week's forecast as highs stay near normal and rain stays away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A rinse and repeat type of forecast ... without the rinse.

Rain chances stay almost non-existent through the next 7 days.

It's the highs near average in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies that keep us in a repeat pattern throughout the week.

There is not much changes day to day.

So with this repeat pattern, I wanted to share a fun fact with you!

Saturday, I was out and about and captured this photo:

Sun dog example

Sun dog example



These are high altitude clouds much like what we will get this week.

The streaks are condensation trails from airplanes. The focus here are on the wispy clouds above.

Now why is there a rainbow looking arc in these clouds?

That's because high altitude clouds (cirrus clouds) are made mostly of ice. It's cold way on up there!

Sunlight refracts off these ice crystals forming a rainbow arc.

The arc can become even large with more cloud cover, almost making a full rainbow circle around the sun.

This is called a sun dog and is a type of cloud iridescence.

Fun right?!