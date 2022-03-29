Next severe storm threat reaches Big Bend Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An active storm pattern in the Deep South will promote another round of strong storms for the northern Florida and southern Georgia counties by Thursday morning.

Widespread severe thunderstorms in the Lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday will march eastward through the afternoon and evening. What's left of those storms will enter the westernmost parts of the local area as early as before sunrise Thursday.

Local conditions will become breezy Wednesday, well before any storms arrive. Wind gusts can reach up to 40 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially near the coast.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Thursday storm hazard scale



Storms with the system are expected to create the strongest wind gusts, near 60mph in some cases. Thunderstorms within and just ahead of the main line can strengthen and cause brief spin-up tornadoes. The line of storms is forecast to gradually weaken as it goes east by mid-afternoon, though some severe weather potential will continue in the I-75 counties and farther east.

Times of heavy rain will accompany the storms. While some grounds are still saturated from previous rain events, the flooding risk is initially limited.

The cold front causing this round of storms will stall south of the region, reducing rain coverage for Friday. A system will enter the region Saturday, renewing general rain coverage. Thunderstorm strength is not anticipated to be severe in a broader sense, though a couple of stronger storms for the coastline and the southern Big Bend can't be ruled out.

