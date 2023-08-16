Needing the umbrellas and rain jackets Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Early morning Wednesday storms still push across the southeast side of the Big Bend through mid-morning hours.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon only top out in the mid to low 90s, but it will still feel like the upper 90s and low 100s.

There is still a lot of moisture in the air, but storm activity also ramps up again Wednesday afternoon.

Storms midweek could be stronger at times.

A 'marginal' risk or isolated risk of severe storms is possible throughout most of the Big Bend and Southeast Georgia.

The main impacts for Wednesday's storms will be gusty wind and heavy rain during peak travel hours. You may have to check the radar to make sure you are in the clear to head home without running into a stronger storm.

Thursday a few storms will be around in the afternoon, too.

It is Friday temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s, but drier air moves in!

This means it will feel cooler Friday (even with highs in the upper 90s) than it will with highs in the mid 90s with high humidity.

We stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend.