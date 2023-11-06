Needing rain but soaking up sunshine first half of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting off the new week with sunglasses in hand and keeping the rain jackets in the back of the closet.

Sunshine mixes with a few clouds in the afternoon, but Monday through Wednesday remains warm and dry.

Highs to start the week are in the low 80s with afternoon temperatures rising on Wednesday to the mid 80s.

We start off these first few work week mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some areas of spotty fog are possible, so while not a major impact, you may want to be aware slowdowns are possible in early morning drives.

Thursday brings a few clouds into our skies, but rain stays away until Friday.

Only a few spotty showers are possible.

We really need the rain, because our drought monitor shows anywhere from dry to severe drought listed in much of our area.