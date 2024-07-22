Watch Now
Nearly-full July moon illuminates party cloudy skies early Monday with afternoon storm chances

Posted at 5:38 AM, Jul 22, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday morning kicks off the week with July's nearly-full moon illuminating skies across the southeast.

Some of us will not be able to make out where the moon is thanks to some low-lying cloud cover.

July's full moon occurred Sunday morning, but will still look full for those who do have clearer skies Monday morning.

Fog will not be widespread, but some of us across the central areas of the Big Bend and Tri-state area will find patchy fog at times.

Highs Monday climb to the mid to low 90s again.

Afternoon storm activity will kick off just after noon again. These storms will be scattered throughout the afternoon and evening.

Summer-like storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, too.

Wednesday and Thursday highs drop to the low 90s, but scattered storms will be around.

