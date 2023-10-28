Near-record heat continues this weekend before cooler air moves in to kick off November

Temperatures this afternoon are in the lower 80s across the region, with abundant sunshine across the region making it feel warm outside. It's a great Saturday to enjoy the outdoors and maybe even relax by the pool! Winds are light and variable, so temperatures will fall gradually this evening through the 70s and 60s with clear skies dominating much of the night. Temperatures will bottom out tomorrow morning just after sunrise in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning will begin with some passing clouds in the region, but periods of sunshine will help warm temperatures into the 80s by the afternoon. Skies will clear as the day goes on and highs will top out in the upper 80s mid-afternoon. Abundant sunshine will make for another great day to get outdoors, with no rain in the forecast. Starting the workweek, low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s again on Monday, before a cold front moves through the region on Halloween. Tuesday will still see a high of 80 degrees, but overnight into Wednesday morning will see lows dip into the 40s. Lows in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s will be commonplace across the region through the weekend, where high temperatures will take a slight rebound to the upper 70s. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!

