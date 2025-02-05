Near-80 for highs through the weekend!

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fog remains the most impactful part of our weather this week with another foggy start for South Georgia and the Big Bend Wednesday morning.

Fog could limit visibility to a mile or less at times.

Highs the next few days climb into the upper 70s and even low 80s!

A warm, humid few afternoons set up for our neighborhoods through the weekend.

Just be mindful of the scattered fog that will be in the forecast these next few mornings. Otherwise, we have a steady trend of quiet and warmer weather.

