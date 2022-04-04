Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of strong to severe storms returns to the forecast this week. The next severe weather threat arrives on Tuesday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday night.

For Tuesday, the primary threats will be damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall; especially in southern Georgia where the NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk. Strong storms will arrive in southern Georgia in the form of a well defined squall line from the north by mid afternoon and sink south through the evening.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible on Wednesday. While Wednesday's storms will be a bit less organized with lower tornado potential, storms will still be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail with heavy rainfall.

A strong cold front will finally push the messy weather out of the area by Thursday. A few showers and a couple storms may linger during the morning, but there severe risk low.

Cooler and drier air is expected to filter in with quiet weather behind the storms for the upcoming weekend.

