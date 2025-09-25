Much needed rainfall is on its way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting to see storms move through western neighborhoods as of Thursday afternoon and will continue moving eastward.

This rain is much needed as everyone across the area is in a drought, with some being severe. This rain won't get rid of the drought conditions, but it will give a much needed relief to the dry spell we've been stuck in.

The cold front will inch closer through Thursday night with another round of showers and storms moving through Friday morning. Rain will linger through the afternoon.

Due to the rain and cloud cover, highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s through Saturday before going right back to the 90s to start the week next week.

The cold front is expected to stall late Friday and into Saturday, trapping the moisture over our area, allowing for more rain Saturday.

Dry conditions are set to return next week.

