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Mother's Day Weekend Storms: Here's what to know

severe threat Friday
Abc 27
severe threat Friday
Posted

TODAY:

TIMING: Storms can become stronger or severe after 1 P.M until 6 P.M.

WHERE: The severe storms are more likely through Florida. Non severe storms are more likely through South Georgia.

THREATS: Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. The Tornado threat is very low today at this time.

SATURDAY:

Saturday Severe risk

TIMING: Storms from 12 P.M. - 4 P.M.

WHERE: Starting in South Georgia moving south. The storms weaken as they approach the coastline.

THREATS: Damaging wind and frequent lightning. The hail and Tornado threat is very low Saturday at this time.

MOTHER'S DAY:

Sunday Severe Risk

TIMING: Storms from 3 P.M. - 7 P.M.

WHERE: Focused mostly in South Georgia, but a few storms can cross over the Florida border before weakening around I-10.

THREATS: Damaging winds, frequent lightning. Hail and Tornado chances for Mother's Day are very low at this time.

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