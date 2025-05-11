Mother's Day Forecast: Flooding and severe weather threat continue Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mother’s Day plans may get underway outdoors early Sunday morning, but by the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop.

Rain could be heavy at times, potentially leading to areas of flooding.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible on Sunday, with localized amounts of up to 10 inches under some storms.

If you come across a flooded roadway, please turn around. Driving through flooded areas is dangerous, as fast-moving floodwaters can sweep away roads and vehicles.

Flood Watches remain in effect through Monday.

There is also a chance for severe storms on Sunday. Hail, damaging winds, and an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

It will be important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts for severe storms or flooding if you’ll be out and about on Sunday.

Stay safe, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

