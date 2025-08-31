Mostly dry Labor Day forecast in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday, but shower activity is less widespread than Saturday's rain.

A few light showers may have you heading under cover or putting on the rain jacket at times Sunday afternoon, but most of us will not see the rain to end the weekend.

Rain chances drop even more to begin next week.

Drier air fills in for Labor Day, and more sunshine returns to the forecast.

Temperatures for Sunday and Monday hold in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our Big Bend beach forecast looks mostly calm with a high UV index thanks to the rays shining down.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.

