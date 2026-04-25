More weekend showers in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain is finally here! Although it isn't much, we will take any rain we can get.

Showers Saturday will linger until around sunset then be followed by a quiet but cloud night.

The clouds will stick around into Sunday as a cold front approaches from the north. With moisture from the cold front, daytime heating, and the sea breeze, showers and storms are expected to pop up again in the afternoon hours. Again, this won't be anything significant as rain totals will add up to 0.5-1". We will need multiple days of consitent rainfall to help with the current drought conditions.

Showers will linger into the evening hours Sunday before clearing out overnight. The clouds will stick around to start Monday, but then slowly begin to clear throughout the day. Rain chances remain in the forecast each day next week, some days more than others.

We have another warm week in store as temperatures will get close to 90s for highs as early as Tuesday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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