More sunshine to end the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will be sticking with the dry pattern to end off the weekend and start the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A batch of dry air continues to sit over our area and doesn't seem to be budging, leaving us with clear skies.

This pattern will continue through most of the week with a slight uptick in rain chances mid week, but just a few showers, the storms will be staying away.

Temperatures will also remain consistent through the week with overnight lows in the 60s and daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.