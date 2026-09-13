More sunshine in store to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Winds are currently shifting to become more northwesterly and as this happens, drier air will be filtering in.

This will cause lower rain chances to start off the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be seen for most through Wednesday. A handful of showers will be seen as well, but they will be spotty and quick.

Temperatures wills tart off in the mid 90s Monday - Tuesday, however, a slight dip into the upper 80s to lower 90s will join in Wednesday. Overnight lows will also drop and we could see our first upper 60s for those inland across south Georgia!

Rain chances will return Thursday and into the weekend, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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