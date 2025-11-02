More sunshine around the corner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the frontal systems moves eastward to our south, it is providing just enough moisture for overcast conditions with a few light showers.

This won't be around for long as the frontal system will be moving out Monday with less cloud cover and more sunshine behind it. A weak cold front will make its way through as well, leading to highs in the 60s for Monday.

But don't get too used to it, a warming trend will start Tuesday as highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight lows will be back to average in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds return Saturday with another slight rain chance.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.