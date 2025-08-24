More storms scattered throughout our neighborhoods Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms develop again along a trough that drapes across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend Sunday afternoon and evening.

Most rain will fall along in the Big Bend, but we cannot rule out some storms later in the evening for South Georgia.

By Monday's bus stop forecast, rain will have moved out. Sunshine starts to try to peek out.

A cold front teases us by moving down into South Georgia, but looks to fizzle before actually making it all the way through.

Some of South Georgia gets in on the mostly sunny/cooler afternoons, but Big Bend coastlines can expect a spot storm here and there through the beginning of the week.

Highs do drop to the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s, so that may provide some relief to those A/Cs that have been working hard this summer.

