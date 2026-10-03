More rain on the way

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For the rest of Saturday afternoon and evening, on-and-off showers will be seen across the area.

Most of the activity will diminish overnight, however, isolated showers are possible.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 70s, but with very muggy conditions.

Waking up Sunday morning, a batch of showers and storms will be off to our west on its approach to our area.

With isolated showers possible throughout the morning, the bulk of the activity will start at around 2 p.m. in places like Bainbridge south through Carrabelle and slowly move eastward throughout the rest of the day.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are expected. Any outdoor activities should definitely have an indoor plan as showers will be fairly widespread. Rainfall totals will range between 2-5".

With the slow movement of the front and tropical moisture already in place, showers will follow us into the workweek. Showers look to get an early start Monday and last all day through sunset.

Stay dry!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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