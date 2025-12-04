More rain arrives later Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We had a good amount of rainfall a few days ago, but we are not done yet! The first of a few waves of rainfall will arrive Thursday night.

Heading out the door Thursday morning, temperatures will be back in the chilly 40s with a good amount of sunshine. However, as we move throughout the day, cloud cover will start to make an appearance, keeping our temperatures on the lower side in the mid to upper 50s.

Once we reach the 4 to 5 o'clock hours is when we could start to see the first few light showers move in. It is a very similar weather set up to what we had this past weekend: moisture ahead of a weak cold front with another frontal system right behind it.

This will allow for a few waves of showers to move through the area throughout the end of the week with the most rainfall being over the weekend. Overall, widespread rainfall could add up to 1.5-2" for most and up to 3-3.5" for isolated neighborhoods.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.