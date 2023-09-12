More of us opening the umbrellas Tuesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings another round of storms to the afternoon forecast, but these will be more widespread than Monday's activity.

During early hours, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, but feel much hotter. This will be trend as temperatures jump to the mid 90s this afternoon.

Some storms may produce gusty wind and heavy rain near the I-75 corridor and east.

Another stormy afternoon is in store for Wednesday. We have a very similar setup Wednesday as heat and humidity are trapped in our area under a boundary sitting to our north.

The good news is that boundary eventually moves through as a cold front later in the week.

This will bring us a good tease of fall-like weather with cooler and drier air in time for some football watching outside Saturday and Sunday.

