More gloomy and rainy weather is in store for Thursday before we clear out for the weekend

ENTER DATELINE — Cloud cover continues to make for a dreary Wednesday across the region with some light rain showers popping up from time to time. In the past 24 hours, more than an inch of rain has fallen in parts of Wakulla county, with rain totals near half an inch in Tallahassee and Bainbridge. Temperatures across the region this afternoon are in the mid 60s and they will slowly fall through the 60s during the overnight hours. Tonight's lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the area, as on and off rain showers continue throughout the night.

Tomorrow will bring more on and off showers with temperatures rising through the 60s during the day. High temperatures will peak in the low 70s while overcast skies continue to cover the area. Showers will be more widespread in western portions of the viewing area compared to eastern portions, with up to 1 inch of rainfall still possible in western areas. This will help to alleviate drought conditions that are plaguing southwest Georgia and the western Big Bend, but not totally erase them.

Friday will begin a clearing and drying trend with the sun peaking out from behind the clouds from time to time. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s, a few degrees above the average high of 73 degrees this time of year. This weekend will feature more sunshine with highs in the 70s, before the next chance at rain comes with the arrival of a cold front Tuesday next week.