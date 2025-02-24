Monday morning (light) rain is falling across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday brings a rainy start for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Light rain moves out by late-afternoon.

Highs top out in the low 60s Monday.

Lingering moisture in the atmosphere allows fog to form Tuesday morning.

Some fog may be dense at times- reducing visibility down to a mile or less.

Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon, and so do our 70s!

Mostly sunny skies bring us into midweek with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Another chance of rain returns to the forecast Thursday.

This system will not drop temperatures too much.

Rain moves out by end of week, and highs Friday stay in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

