Monday morning First to Know Tropics check (11/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former tropical storm Sara has lost its circulation and organization while moving over Mexico and other countries along the Yucatan Peninsula. Its leftover source of moisture will combine with a cold front coming through the Gulf region. This will prevent Sara's remnants from re-forming into a tropical low, but it will contribute to higher chances for rain and storms, particularly in the Florida peninsula at midweek.

There are no other zones being highlighted for potential tropical development elsewhere in the Atlantic basin waters this week.