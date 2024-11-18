Monday morning First To Know forecast (11/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A bit of the weekend coolness lingers this morning amid partly clear conditions and patchy fog. With southeast winds today and areas of sunshine, we will experience what's likely to be the warmest day of the week today. Those same southeast winds will support a few clouds from time to time, but there won't be any rain encountered locally.

Forecast highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It my be slightly more humid, but not incredibly muggy.

Later tonight, the inflow of moisture on those southeast winds will promote scattered clouds and milder readings. This evening, temps will fall through the 70s and 60s, and end up with Tuesday morning lows around 60°.

A cold front approaching later Tuesday will connect with tropical moisture (the leftovers from Tropical Storm Sara) to thicken the cloud cover and enhance our chances for showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Some locations can receive rainfall amounts of over two inches through Wednesday, with the coastal and western counties most susceptible to those higher totals.

Afterwards, for the last half of this week, a strong push of colder air will knock readings back to near and below average with broad sunshine that continues into the weekend.

