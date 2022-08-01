Monday morning First To Know forecast (08/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of high pressure that limited weekend rain activity will continue this Monday, as areas of clear sky greet you this morning. As temperatures warm into the 80s by mid-morning, we'll start seeing more clouds mix in with the sunlight. A partly cloudy and hot afternoon is expected before isolated showers and storms form with the help of the onshore breeze and existing moisture. Highs will be in the low 90s near the coast to mid 90s inland and in areas that escape rain action. A clearing trend is foreseen later in the evening as nighttime lows reach average levels in the low to mid 70s. A wetter pattern is returning by Wednesday with the weakening of the high-pressure system, leading to occasionally heavy rain and lower high temps.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist