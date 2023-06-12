Monday Morning First To Know Forecast (06/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're off to a warm and muggy start to the week with temperatures rising into the lower 90s again later today. An approaching cold front this afternoon will not pass through our region, but will help elevate storm chances later in the day. Passing clouds this morning make way for some scattered storms this afternoon, with the greatest threat for rain between the evening rush hour commute and sunset. There is an isolated chance some of these storms may be on the severe side with damaging winds and small hail as the biggest threat. Localized areas of heavy rainfall can result in isolated flooding. Storms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon with a more scattered chance at severe storms along the I-10 corridor northwards, with coastal counties seeing a more isolated severe risk. Storms that reach severe limits tomorrow come again with the threat for damaging winds and small hail. The rest of the week brings afternoon storm chances with hot days and warm, muggy nights. Highs for the middle and latter parts of the week climb into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 70s.