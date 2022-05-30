Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! The forecast for Memorial Day is looking very summerlike with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, just keep an eye out if you'll be spending time outside! High temperatures should climb into the upper 80's to low 90's with partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast.

Humidity will begin to increase this week! Each day is going to offer a mix of sunshine and clouds. The forecast is looking about as summerlike as it gets with daily pop-up showers and storms and highs in the 90's.

