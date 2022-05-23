Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a warm, humid start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70's and some scattered showers and storms around the tri-state area. A tropical low pressure system moved inland yesterday toward the central Gulf Coast and we've been seeing showers and storms move inland. We'll continue to see healthy rainfall coverage through your Monday with the highest rain chances west of Tallahassee in the tri-state region. Rainfall totals will be 1-2" with locally higher amounts in storms further west, with the potential for some storms to contain gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's.

Humidity will stick around all week with moisture locked into the region. As the low pressure drifts NE, we'll settle into a slightly drier pattern through mid-week with summerlike pop-up showers and storms with highs near 90° and partly cloudy afternoons.

Rain and storm chances increase again during the late week period. By early next weekend, some drier air appears to filter in for the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.