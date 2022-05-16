Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a comfortable, but mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60's and some patches of fog possible as you head out for the morning commute. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected this afternoon and early evening as a front pushed into the region from the NW. A couple stronger storms could develop, especially north of Interstate 10, during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the expectation. It's getting toasty this week. High temperatures will steadily climb through the low to mid 90's through midweek. Otherwise, Tuesday through Thursday will have very low-end rain chances under partly cloudy skies! Mornings will not offer much relief from the heat as low temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 60's this week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.