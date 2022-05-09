Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a comfortable start to the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures around the upper 50's. Humidity is low and we're seeing sunny skies in the forecast with no rain chances until the end of the week. It's a low-stress forecast for most of the work week with an extended period of dry, sunny days accompanied by lower humidity. High temperatures will gradually climb through the mid to upper 80's throughout the week. Mornings will have a cooler-feel, with low temperatures in the upper 50's through midweek. Each day will consist of sunshine and a few passing clouds at times. It'll also get breezy each afternoon as an area of low pressure is parked out over the western Atlantic Ocean, sending drier northeasterly breezes in our direction. There will be a modest increase in rain chances locally on Friday and through the weekend. We'll also get even warmer, as highs climb back near 90° with a humid feel by the weekend.

