Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a muggy start to the week with temperatures in the mid 60's and some patchy fog across parts of the Big Bend and southern Georgia. We've dried out after yesterday afternoon's storms and will remain dry through the morning with passing clouds and areas of limited visibility. Highs today will climb into the upper 80's with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated pop-up showers and storms with winds from the south. The forecast is looking summerlike this week with a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms each day with highs warming into the lower 90's by mid-week. Rain activity will remain isolated, but very heavy downpours can form with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mornings will remain warm and humid with lows in the mid 60's.

