Monday morning First to Know Forecast (04/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60's and a few clouds with light winds. It's going to be feeling warm and slightly humid outside today as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80's this afternoon while areas in southern Georgia can top out in the lower 90's for the first time of the year. It'll be partly cloudy with winds from the south/southeast. A weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday which could prompt a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humidity will become more noticeable on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

The cold front will slightly reduce temperatures by a few degrees with lower humidity through mid-week as highs stay around the low to mid 80's with mornings in the 50's and 60's for the end of the week. Besides tomorrow, we'll remain mostly dry this week aside from a few showers this weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.